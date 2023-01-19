Ujjain: Uproar near Christu Jyoti School over removal of encroachment

Representational image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Locals in ward 53 are up in arms against demolition of a temple near Christu Jyoti Convent School for a four-lane road. When corporator’s husband arrived to stop the encroachment in the name of building a temple, he was turned away. He later filed a report with Nagjhiri police station.

Four-lane road will connect to Indore-Dewas Bypass Outer Ring Road in front of Christ Jyoti School. These four lanes will further come up to MR 2 passing in front of the Tara Mandal, Basant Vihar Colony. In view of the proposed four lane, preparations are being made to occupy the government lands around it. In this episode, a Hanuman temple has been constructed by covering the platform with a net and putting a shed.

When Karan Parmar husband of ward-53 corporator Nirmala Parmar came to know about this, he reached the spot to remove the encroachment. However, the crowd present on the scene manhandled him. He later reached Nagjhiri police station and registered a case under the SC/ST Atrocity Act against Chhote Singh Bhadauria.

However, residents have a different version. One Rani Bihodinya said that the corporator’s husband was vandalising the temple in an inebriated condition. However, Parmar said that Chhote Singh Bhadoria, was encroaching the government land in the name of temple. When the Ujjain Municipal Corporation came to know about this, the team reached out to remove the encroachment

Read Also Ujjain: Logjam continues in Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)