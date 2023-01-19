Ujjain: Logjam continues in Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi

Bharatiya Kisan Sangh functionaries (L) and Mandi traders (R) indulge in verbal duel during the open meeting, in Ujjain on Wednesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Fight between farmers and traders over quality of the produce in Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi took a violent turn on the second day on on Wednesday. Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) came in support of farmers and accused Mandi administration of favouring the traders. The BKS members also blocked traffic on Agar Road.

Abhishek Vinayaka of RB Industries had bought soybean produce of Jawasiya farmer Mahendra Singh on Tuesday. Following difference in quality of produce, Vinayaka complained to Krishi Upaj Mandi and on latter’s intervention agreed to weigh the produce. However, the farmer and his supporters assaulted the trader and his staff. Irked over the behaviour, traders insisted on an FIR against the farmer.

The work in the mandi remained closed since Wednesday morning. A meeting between farmers and traders failed to end stalemate. Later, angry farmers blocked Agar Road under the banner of BKS in the afternoon. This led to long queues of vehicles on both sides of the road.

Meanwhile, the Mandi Committee held a meeting to bring about reconciliation between the traders and the farmers. However, farmers union accused the market committee of favouring the traders. Farmer leaders said that the Mandi Samiti was acting as traders’ broker. The traders do not want to give the farmers the right price for their produce.

DKS president Dashrath Pandya submitted a memorandum to deputy-director of the Mandi Board stating that after purchasing the produce, Rs 300 per quintal is deducted as weighing scale. Hammali (loading) charge is also deducted. Similarly, Hammal demands Rs.5 per gunny bag. This illegal recovery should be stopped. Round of meetings were going on between the two sides to end the deadlock. BJP district (rural) president Bahadur Singh Bormundla, SDM Rakesh Sharma and TI Jitendra Bhaskar were also present.

In the meantime, Grain and Oilseed Merchants Association president Govind Khandelwal and secretary Anil Garg alleged that despite being on the wrong foot some farmers in connivance with trade union were unnecessarily disturbed the law and order arrangements. They stated that police and Mandi administration were already looking into the entire case. Despite that the farmers and their leaders resorted to chakka-jam to pressurise the administration. This also caused indefinite closure of the routine business activities in the Mandi, they added.

STF jawan breaks Janani Express driver’s nose during chakkajam

An STF jawan broke the nose of driver of Janani Express in front of Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi. The jawan was saved from falling in front of the vehicle. Farmers were protesting on Agar Road on Wednesday. During this, the driver of Janani Express (CG 04 NR 9464) Ranglal of Makdon coming from Makodiaam side was injured due to lathi-charge by the jawan. The lathi-charge also shattered the front glass of Janani Express. In fact, during the chakka-jam farmers allowed ambulances to pass giving way. Meanwhile, a wheel of the Janani Express attached at Chitavliakheda ran over the leg of an STF jawan on duty. Although the jawan was not seriously injured, he hit the ambulance with a stick. The jawan did not stop there as he also hit the driver. The driver was left with a bleeding nose.

