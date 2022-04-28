Ujjain: Union HRD minister to perform ‘bhoomi pujan’ of Science College’s auditorium on May 4

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Higher education minister Mohan Yadav along with collector Asheesh Singh on Wednesday inspected the construction site of the auditorium in the Government Madhav Vigyan Mahavidyalaya campus located on Dewas Road.

The minister gave necessary directions for the construction work of the auditorium. He said that the bhoomi pujan of the auditorium would be held on May 4 with the Union human resources development (HRD) minister Dharmendra Pradhan presiding over the programme.

An auditorium, guest room, regional office and administrative building will be constructed. Additional director of higher education department Dr RC Jatwa and Science College principal Dr Arpan Bhardwaj were present during the site inspection.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:25 AM IST