Ujjain: Youth Congress to host speech contests to find future orators

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) is working to find future orators through the “Young India Ke Bol” speech competition, said the national spokesperson of IYC and Madhya Pradesh in-charge Parag Sharma who reached here on Wednesday. She was speaking at a press conference at the City Congress Committee office.

According to her, even in 2021, participants from all over the country were selected, who were given the responsibility of being the spokesperson of the party at different levels and some of them have also become state and national spokespersons.

District, state and national level spokespersons will be selected through the Young India Ke Bol programme. In the first phase of the competition, the information of the participants will be collected through Google form, the last date of which is May 31, 2022.

In the second phase, in the first week of June, a speech competition will be organised at the district level and the first 5 winners will be appointed as district spokespersons immediately. In the third phase, in the second week of July, the winners at the district-level will take part in a state-level speech competition and the first 5 participants will be appointed state spokespersons.

Those selected at the state level will participate in the national level competition to be conducted from September 30 to October 2 in Delhi, and winners would be appointed as national spokesperson, Parag said.

District Youth Congress president Bharat Shankar Joshi said that a complete nationwide programme has been launched by the IYC and it is a golden opportunity for the youth of the state to become a spokesperson.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:19 AM IST