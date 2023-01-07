e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: UMC ties wires on bridges due to Chinese manjha

Ujjain: UMC ties wires on bridges due to Chinese manjha

UMC has tied wire on Hariphatak over bridge so as to avoid accidents due to Chinese manjha

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 10:18 PM IST
article-image
UMC has tied wire on Hariphatak over bridge so as to avoid accidents due to Chinese manjha | FP Photo
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In order to curb the increasing number of accidents due to kite manjha, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) is trying to prevent accidents with kite manjha by tying wires in different areas of the city. Taking the accidents from Chinese manjha occurring in the city seriously, commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh has given instructions to the UMC staff to stop the accident from kite manjha.

UMC lighting department staff has done the work of tying wires in double layer on the poles at Hariphatak over bridge, Zero Point, Maksi Road, Freeganj over bridge, Chhoti Rapat, Bada Pul as well as other places so that the string of the kite does not come on the passers-by and accidents can be avoided.

Read Also
Raid in apartment: Questions rise over confiscated amount in Ujjain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Over 1500 Brahmins to leave for Janapav today

Ujjain: Over 1500 Brahmins to leave for Janapav today

Ujjain: Bhoomi poojan performed for power grid in rural belt

Ujjain: Bhoomi poojan performed for power grid in rural belt

Ujjain: UMC ties wires on bridges due to Chinese manjha

Ujjain: UMC ties wires on bridges due to Chinese manjha

Raid in apartment: Questions rise over confiscated amount in Ujjain

Raid in apartment: Questions rise over confiscated amount in Ujjain

Ujjain: Youth marries girl using fake name, booked for rape

Ujjain: Youth marries girl using fake name, booked for rape