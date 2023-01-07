Ujjain: UMC ties wires on bridges due to Chinese manjha

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In order to curb the increasing number of accidents due to kite manjha, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) is trying to prevent accidents with kite manjha by tying wires in different areas of the city. Taking the accidents from Chinese manjha occurring in the city seriously, commissioner Roshan Kumar Singh has given instructions to the UMC staff to stop the accident from kite manjha.
UMC lighting department staff has done the work of tying wires in double layer on the poles at Hariphatak over bridge, Zero Point, Maksi Road, Freeganj over bridge, Chhoti Rapat, Bada Pul as well as other places so that the string of the kite does not come on the passers-by and accidents can be avoided.
