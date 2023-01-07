Raid in apartment: Questions rise over confiscated amount in Ujjain

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Police caught 8 persons involved in gambling on the terrace of Panwasa Multi. Rs 36k in cash and motorcycles were seized from them. The police team, which raided the roof of Panvasa Multi, arrested Lalit Singh, a resident of Freeganj, Sagar Akodia of Indore, Mukesh Tatwal of Bagpura, Deepak Jatwa, Brajendra Saxena of Annapurna Nagar, Bharat Kerol of Bagpura, Mahendra Bairwa of Desai Nagar and Mohsin Khan of Freeganj. These people were gambling on the terrace.

Rs 36,600 in cash and two motorcycles were seized from them.

Panwasa police station in-charge Gajendra Pachoria said that on getting information, they raided and found gambling going on in the roof. However, questions are being raised regarding the amount of confiscation in gambling. It is being said that the amount of seizure was considerable but the police have shown the seizure of only Rs 36,600.