Ujjain: Youth marries girl using fake name, booked for rape

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A young man from Lucknow, UP befriended a girl from Ujjain by posing as a Gujjar on Instagram and then took the girl with him to Ahmedabad, Gujarat. When the girl came to know that the young man was a Muslim, she informed the family. The girl had been brought from Ahmedabad to Ujjain.

Javed, a native of Lucknow, had befriended a girl from the Neelganga police station area on Instagram. At that time Javed had said that his name was Gurjar. Last month, Javed tricked the girl into marrying her and took her to Ahmedabad. When the girl came to know about the reality of Javed, who was doing fabrication work, she called and informed the family members.

After this, when the relatives reached Ahmedabad, the young man ran away. The police have registered a case of rape against Javed on the complaint of the girl.