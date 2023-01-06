Ujjain: Devotees can bathe with Narmada water on Sankranti, Shanishchari Amavasya

Representative Image | FP PHOTOS

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Preparations have started for the holy bath of Makar Sankranti and Shanishchari Amavasya. Devotees will able to take a holy bath using the clean water of the Narmada river. Makar Sankranti will be on January 14 and Shanishchari Amavasya will be on January 21. A large number of devotees are expected to visit Ujjain on both days.

Makar Sankranti’s bath will be at Ramghat and Shanishchari’s bath will be at Triveni Ghat. Narmada water will be brought to make available clean water in the Kshipra river for the devotees to take bath.

For this, 2 MCM water has been demanded from the Narmada project. This water will come up near Triveni and moving slowly it will reach Ramghat. Fresh water has started coming in and it is being continuously monitored.

