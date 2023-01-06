Ujjain: Drive to make Makar Sankranti Chinese manjha free 

Policemen search a kite seller’s shop |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Before Makar Sankranti, action has been initiated against those who sell Chinese Manjha as well as those who are flying kites using Chinese Manjha.

On Friday, the Mahakal police checked the roofs of the houses and checked for Chinese Manjha under the supervision of SDM Kalyani Pandey. At one place, action was taken against a youth who was flying a kite with a Chinese Manjha.

In Mahakal police station’s Topkhana, Gudri Chauraha, Begam Bagh, Harsiddhi Mandir and Jaisingpura area, the police went to the roofs of houses there and investigated about flying of kites using Chinese Manjha.

Sub-inspector Jayant Damor said 23-year-old Rahul son of Kaniram Banjara was caught flying a kite with a Chinese manjha from behind the Mali temple in Jaisingpura area. Action was taken against him under Section 188 of the IPC.

Oath to boycott Chine Manjha being administered o the students of Institute of Pharmacy |

CAMPAIGN FOR COMPLETE BOYCOTT OF CHINESE MANJHA

An awareness programme on the topic of the complete boycott of Chinese Manjha was organised at Vikram University’s Institute of Pharmacy. On this occasion, the director of the institute, Dr Kamlesh Dashora said that Chinese Manjha is made of nylon material, which is very dangerous for the environment and is also proving dangerous while flying kites. Many people are suffering injuries as a result of using this manjha. And many lives have been lost, so a complete boycott is the right option.

Advocate Sanjay Nahar, executive council Member, Vikram University was present as the chief guest in the programme. He addressed the students and teachers of the institute about the Chinese Manjha. He is continuously running a campaign related to the boycott of Chinese manjha and is also appealing for its complete boycott through various educational and social organisations.

Dr Darshan Dubey of the institute said that it is very difficult to destroy the Chinese Manjha and it should not be used at all. After the programme, everyone was administered the oath of complete boycott of Chinese Manjha.