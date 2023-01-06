e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Devotees gather in large numbers as Mahakal Temples 'Garbh Graha' reopens

The devotees seen excited to visit the Garbh Graha and have live darshan of Mahakal.

ANIUpdated: Friday, January 06, 2023, 03:23 PM IST
|
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling Temple premises 'garbh graha' (sacred sanctum), which were shut from December 25 reopened today and gave way to numerous devotees who assembled in large numbers to offer their prayers to the 'Mahakal'.

As per the visuals, devotees could be seen offering their prayers to the lord and participating in the 'aarti' (prayer) as the 'Jyotirling' is worshipped by the priests of the temple.

One of the families who visited the temple said, "We visited here from Delhi. The 'garbha graha' premises were reopened today, and we feel elated after offering our prayers and having a darshan of the Mahakal." The 'Mahakal Mandir' is famous for its 'Bhasma Aarti' as it is the only 'Jyotirling' out of the 12 where the 'bhasma' is actually applied on the 'shivling'.

This temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is one of the most popular and important sites for Hindus and is visited by worshippers worldwide.

ICS Awareness programme: Students pledge not to use Chinese Manjha in Ujjain
