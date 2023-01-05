ICS Awareness programme: Students pledge not to use Chinese Manjha in Ujjain

Guests administer oath to students against Chinese Manjha | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Social activity cell of Vikram University’s Institute of Computer Science (ICS) launched an awareness campaign against Chinese Manjha in presence of advocate and executive council member Sanjay Nahar on Thursday.

In the welcome speech, director Dr Umesh Kumar Singh shared details of how Chinese Manjha had harmed the society. Many people lost their lives due to it. In his speech chief guest Sanjay Nahar, said that a hockey player of Gujarat died due to a Chinese thread. Speechless birds too were dying due to Chinese Manjha. He stressed on collective effort to end the menace.

On this occasion, students pledged against use of Chinese Manjha. The programme was coordinated by Dr Lokesh Kumar Laddani, coordinator of the Social Activity Cell. Gratitude was expressed by Dr Kshamasheel Mishra.

Victim at hospital | FP Photo

Now, Chinese Manjha slits throat of scrap vendor

Kite flying before Makar Sankranti is proving deadly for common man. Accidents caused by Chinese Manjha are being reported on daily basis. On Thursday a scrap vendor fell victim to Chinese Manjha on Hariphatak over-bridge. Moinuddin (30) of Jansapura was going towards Begam Bagh from Gada Pulia. While coming down from Harifatak over-bridge, suddenly Chinese Manjha came in front of him.

By the time, he stopped the manjha had already cut his throat. Moinuddin was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. Moinuddin’s friend Abid said that the accident occurred while going towards Begam Bagh. On Wednesday, six-year-old Sahiba of Nijatpura near Central Kotwali, had her throat slit. She was returning from school with her father on a bike.