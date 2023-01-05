Madhya Pradesh: Chinese manjha sellers will be tried under NSA, says HM Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh home minister Dr Narotatm Mishra |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): If anyone selling Chinese manjha will be charged under the National Security Act (NSA),said Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday.

He said in Ujjain six-year-old Sahiba’s throat was slit by Chinese manjha when she was returning from school with her father on a bike. Later, house of a Chinese manjha wholesaler was demolished in the holy city.

The minister added that the police would take strict action against those who sell the manjha. He further said that people would fly kites to celebrate Sankranti festival this month. He said shopkeepers should not sell Chinese manjha and if anyone is found selling it he will be punished.