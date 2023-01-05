e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Chinese manjha sellers will be tried under NSA, says HM Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh: Chinese manjha sellers will be tried under NSA, says HM Narottam Mishra

He said in Ujjain six-year-old Sahiba’s throat was slit by Chinese manjha when she was returning from school with her father on a bike

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh home minister Dr Narotatm Mishra |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): If anyone selling Chinese manjha will be charged under the National Security Act (NSA),said Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday.

He said in Ujjain six-year-old Sahiba’s throat was slit by Chinese manjha when she was returning from school with her father on a bike. Later, house of a Chinese manjha wholesaler was demolished in the holy city.

The minister added that the police would take strict action against those who sell the manjha. He further said that people would fly kites to celebrate Sankranti festival this month. He said shopkeepers should not sell Chinese manjha and if anyone is found selling it he will be punished.

Read Also
Bhopal: ‘Physiotherapy to be taught in all government medical colleges‘
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Two sand-laden tractors seized in Seoni Malwa

Madhya Pradesh: Two sand-laden tractors seized in Seoni Malwa

Madhya Pradesh: Body-worn cameras given to Gwalior cops

Madhya Pradesh: Body-worn cameras given to Gwalior cops

Madhya Pradesh: Collector takes feedback on bonfire arrangements in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: Collector takes feedback on bonfire arrangements in Narmadapuram

Madhya Pradesh: OBC body’s divisional head held for carrying ganja in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: OBC body’s divisional head held for carrying ganja in Chhatarpur

Madhya Pradesh: Samvida health workers’ strike ends in Shivpuri

Madhya Pradesh: Samvida health workers’ strike ends in Shivpuri