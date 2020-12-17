Ujjain: UMC launches drive action against illegal cattle sheds

Ujjain: Taking action against illegal cattle sheds Ujjain Municipal Corporation on Thursday demolished illegal cattle shed and illegally constructed residence of Govind Bairwa in Sant Balinath Nagar. The municipal officials told that the drive against illegal and cattle sheds with the city will continue.

Hard work required to get 5 start rating

Municipal commissioner Kshitij Singhal told Free Press that though the sanitation workers are doing well but still the sanitation level of the city requires more improvement to secure 5 star rating in cleanliness survey. He said the sanitation officers during a meeting that without public support obtaining the rank in the survey is not possible so awareness programmes should be continued across the city to promote importance of cleanliness across the city.

Municipal commissioner also took stock of the arrangement at public toilets in Ramghat, Kartik Mela Ground, Mullapura, Shankaracharya Square and other areas of the city. Deputy commissioner Sanjeh Gupta, superintending engineer JK Katahil and other officials were present.