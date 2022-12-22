Ujjain: Two rival groups indulge in stone pelting in Virat Nagar

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Stone pelting continued throughout the day on December 20 between two rival groups of miscreants in Virat Nagar. Notorious criminal Chhenu’s son was injured in stone pelting in the night.

The notorious criminal Chhenu along with his associates had gone to kill Naharu, who lives in Virat Nagar, on Tuesday afternoon. In Naharu’s retaliatory attack, the Surendra aka Antu son of Rajpal, resident of Pandariba, who came to fight on behalf of Chhenu, was injured.

A complaint in this connection was registered at Chimanganj police station at 5 pm.

Despite being beaten, once again Chhenu along with his henchmen reached Viratnagar to allegedly kill Naharu. Chhenu and his men, who reached Virat Nagar at around 7.30 pm, pelted stones at Naharu’s house, while stones pelted heavily from Naharu's side as well. In this, Sahil son Chhenu was badly injured. He was first admitted to the District Hospital for treatment, and later shifted to a private hospital.

There was a lot of uproar at Chimanganj Mandi police station regarding the matter. Women from both sides kept making allegations and counter-allegations against each other.

Chhenu’s wife Shabana Bi said that old enmity is going on with Naharu’s family. He is pressuring for a settlement. The police have registered counter FIRs.