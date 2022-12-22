Ujjain: Three years on, fraud builder couple still out of police reach

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): It’s been three years since the complaint was registered, however, police are still to arrest the builder couple who in 2019 had allegedly duped an ex-serviceman Rs 11 lakh in the name of getting him a house.

Rinku Gehlot, the builder of Nikhar Construction Company, and her husband had assured the ex-serviceman, Mukesh Parihar, a resident of Nagjhiri, to get him a house constructed, for the same they had allegedly taken Rs 11 lakh in advance. But soon after receiving the money, the couple fled from the city. Ex-servicemen neither got a house nor a plot.

In January 2018, Parihar, had allegedly entered into a deal with Rinku Gehlot, director of Nikhar Construction and her husband Naveen Gehlot to buy a house.

The couple showed him the plot at Shipra Vihar, and took an advance of Rs 11 lakh. After taking the money, both of them ran away from Ujjain. When Parihar came to know about the fraud, he lodged a complaint with Nagjhiri police on August 13, 2019.

The police have registered a case of cheating but have not made any arrests so far. In this regard, Mukesh Parihar said that he neither got a plot nor a house. Even after the registration of the FIR, till now the police have not arrested the builder.