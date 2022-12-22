Ujjain: Jain community traders keep business establishments close, form human chain

The Jain community people form a human chain at Tower Chowk to register their protest against making Sammed Shikhar as a tourist destination, in Ujjain on Wednesday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Angered by the declaration of Sammed Shikhar, a Jain pilgrimage located in Giridih, Jharkhand, as a tourist destination, the Sakal Jain Samaj on Wednesday closed its business establishments and took out a silent rally. The protesting Jain community members also formed a human chain.

Jharkhand and the Union government have recently declared Sammed Shikhar as a tourist destination. There is deep resentment in the Jain community. They believe that by declaring Sammed Shikhar as a tourist destination, hotels will open there and non-vegetarian food will be served besides other drug addiction and other crime will also start in the area destroying the sanctity of the pilgrimage.

Jain society took out a rally from VD Cloth Market and called upon the traders of the city to close their establishments. Sunil Jain of the Jain community said that declaring the place of pilgrimage as a tourist destination will destroy the sanctity and it will not be tolerated.

Ashok Jain of the Jain community said that it is wrong to declare Sammed Shikhar as a tourist destination. This will affect the sacredness of the place and hurt the faith. During the protest slogans like “Sammed Shikhar Hamara Hai, Hamara Hai” were raised by the community members.

