Madhya Pradesh: CM to inaugurate international water conference on Dec 27 in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Two chief ministers, two Union ministers, top RSS functionaries, one dozen veteran seers of the country, more than 36 delegates from across the globe and subject experts will participate in the three-day international water conference, “Sujlam” to be organised here from December 27.

MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Deendayal Shodh Sansthan, New Delhi and Central Agriculture Unversity, Imphal (Manipur) are jointly hosting this workshop mainly to have a wide range of discussions on traditional Indian knowledge towards contemporary issues related to environment.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the conference on December 27 at 3 pm at Malgudi Days resort, Indore Road. Union water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kaneri Muth, Kolhapur’s head Siddheshwar Maharaj and ex-RSS vice-president Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi will also grace the programme.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be the key speaker of second day’s (December 28) programme to be held at the same venue at 3.30 pm. National Green Tribunal’s chairman and former Supreme Court judge Adarsh Kumar Goyal will preside over the programme. Union water resources minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Kaneri Muth, Kolhapur’s head Siddheshwar Maharaj and ex-RSS vice-president Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi will also grace the programme. On the same day, RSS chief will also unveil a pillar called ‘Jal Stambh’ having Vaidik shlokas embossed on it. This huge pillar will be installed at the courtyard of the Mahakaleshwar Temple and its unveiling will symbolise hosting of the water conference in Ujjain.

In the valedictory session on December 29 at 2 pm at the same venue, Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be the chief guest of the programme. Goa’s CM Pramod Sawant and Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi will be the special guests.

According to MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Vibhash Upadhyay, massive preparations are being made for the event. He informed that various pre-events were being organised to connect people with the conference as well as to propagate its central theme. Recitations of all four Vedas were also being held regularly on a serial basis at the Mahakaleshwar Temple from December 5.

