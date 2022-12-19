Madhya Pradesh: Mobiles banned in Mahakal Temple from today in Ujjain

File Photo Mahakal Temple | FP PHOTOS

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): There will be a complete prohibition on devotees carrying mobile phones in Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple from December 20. Cloak rooms have been made at the three entrances of the temple where the devotees will have to deposit their mobiles. Anyone found contravening this rule would have to pay a penalty of Rs 200.

Devotees will get entry into the temple only after depositing the mobile. The photo of the devotee depositing the mobile will be clicked and a receipt with a QR code will be given to the devotee. Arrangements have been made to keep 10,000 mobiles in the cloakrooms. The decision to ban mobiles was taken after the cases of the reel and video making in Shri Mahakaleshwar temple came to the fore.

The cloakrooms have been made at the Mansarovar entrance of the temple, in front of the administrative office and at gate number 4. A system of barcodes and clicking photograph of the person depositing the mobiles has been put into place to ensure that the mobiles are handed back to the right person only. In case of a group of people, the mobile depositor will be photographed with the tray having the mobiles and a token with a QR code will be issued to him.

The ban on mobile is only for Mahakaleshwar Temple premises and devotees will be able to take mobile in Mahakal Lok. Sandeep Soni, the administrator of the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee, said that the hi-tech facility complete with photographs and QR codes will minimise the possibility of mobile being taken away by someone else.

COLLECTOR, SP TAKE STOCK OF ARRANGEMENTS IN VIEW OF YEAR-END RUSH

Collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla visited Shri Mahakal Mahalok and Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple on Monday evening and took stock of the arrangements being made for the devotees. In view of the increase in the number of visitors in the last week of the year, they discussed with the officials and gave guidelines regarding the entry and exit of visitors to Mahakal Lok and Mahakaleshwar Temple and the darshan system. The collector instructed the barricading in Mahakal Lok and entry in two rows to take the visitors to the Mahakaleshwar temple through the facility centre.

Temple administrator Sandeep Soni gave detailed information about the ban on taking mobiles to the temple and the process of lockers to keep mobiles. Collector said that despite the large number of visitors it should be ensured that all of them have smooth darshan and arrangements for drinking water should also be ensured.