Ujjain: Vijayvargiya Vaishy Mahasabha to make Rs 18,000 FD on birth of every girl child

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The national working committee meeting of all-India Vijayvargiya Vaishy Mahasabha was held at Mahakal Lok Vijayvargiya Dharamshala Kala Patthar, Jawahar Nagar, Nanakheda here on Sunday under the chairmanship of Dr Shasavitri Satyanarayan Vijayvargiya, national president of the Mahasabha. Representatives from 13 states of the country participated. Mahesh Vijayvargiya, president of Akhil Bhartiya Vijayvargiya Vaishya Maha Sabha, Ujjain told that in the meeting, the Akhil Bhartiya Vijayvargiya Vaishya resolved that on the birth of a girl child in any family of the society an FD of Rs 18,000 will be arranged by the Mahasabha, which the girl child will get when she completes 18 years. Decisions including not using plastic items in events including wedding ceremonies in the society were taken.

Along with this, the work done during the corona period in the country, social activities, religious work, Samaj Bachao-Samaj Badhao, environmental protection, health, yoga, education, the heritage of society, expansion of youth organisation and Mahila Mandal were also reviewed in the conference.

