Madhya Pradesh: Agrawal yuvak yuvati parichay sammelan held in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Hundreds of community members participated in the two-day fifth free ‘Agrawal Yuvak Yuvati Antarashtriya Parichay Sammelan’ organised by Agrawal Biodata Bank here on Sunday. More girls than boys introduced themselves on the stage, while a young man introduced himself in Sanskrit. Organisation president Shailendra Mittal and programme coordinator Ravi Bansal said that more than 100 candidates introduced themselves from the platform on Sunday in the Parichay Sammelan at Mittal Hotel and Resort, Nanakheda, Indore Road. A screen was put up for this occasion.

In the Sammelan the youths spoke against the dowry practice and gave a message from the stage that they would neither take nor give dowry. On the second day also parents of the boys and girls were rewarded through a lucky draw. The Sammelan was directed by Deepak Mittal. Secretary Jitendra Agrawal and treasurer Purushottam Modi said that higher education minister Mohan Yadav, Dewas mayor Geeta Agrawal, Rajendra Agrawal, Indore, Shyam Bansal and Ravi Agrawal were present as guests at the Sammelan. Premsukh Agrawal, Narendra Mangal, senior founder members of the organisation, Kamlesh Mittal, Omprakash Garg and Purushottam Modi were felicitated by presenting them with shreefal, citation and shawl.

Publicity in-charge Ajit Mangalam said that an introduction booklet of the entries of young men and women was also published. Apart from Madhya Pradesh, candidates from the country and abroad including Bangaluru, Mumbai, Haryana and Punjab participated in the conference. Trupti Mittal, Shraddha Garg, Sonia Mittal, Priyanka Agrawal, Poonam Garg, Trupti Bajaj, and Pinky Agrawal gave a dance performance at the inauguration. Lalita Mittal, Saroj Agrawal, Salil Agrawal and Kavita Mangalam welcomed everyone.

