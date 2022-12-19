Ujjain: Two miscreants cheat 70-yr-old woman of her gold bangles

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Thugs have made Ujjain their hideout. Their target is old people especially women. By showing bundles of notes to an old woman living in the Mangalam Apartment of Ved Nagar, two youths ran away by swindling bangles. 70-year-old Damayanti Dubey had come to the Freeganj vegetable market to buy vegetables at around 1.30 pm on Monday. The woman who had come in a Magic van got down at Tower Chowk and was walking towards the vegetable market. Meanwhile, two youths near Haar-Phool Wali Gali started asking for the fare to go to Gujarat.

The youths showed her a bundle of money tied in a handkerchief and got her to take-off her gold bangles weighing 2 tolas (20 gram). Both the miscreants left after saying that they would come soon. By the time the woman understood the fraud, the youth had gone away. Damayanti Dubey reached Madhav Nagar police station and lodged her complaint. Madhav Nagar police station in-charge Manish Lodha said that they are checking the CCTV footage around the spot.