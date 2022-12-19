Ujjain: Bike-borne youths snatch woman’s gold chain

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation prevailed in the Ved Nagar locality here on Monday afternoon when two bike-borne youths snatched a chain from a woman's neck and fled. The thieves have been captured on CCTV. Snehlata (62), wife of Vinod Kumar Jain, resident of Subhash Nagar, was returning from shopping from Freeganj along with daughter-in-law Vibha Jain around 2.45 pm on an Activa.,

Two unidentified youths on a bike snatched a gold chain weighing around 12 grams from her neck in front of the Royal Enfield showroom in Ved Nagar and sped away towards Indore Road. By the time Snehlata Jain could understand anything, the miscreants had gone far away. The pillion rider among the accused was wearing an orange jacket. She immediately informed the family and reached Nanakheda police station to register an FIR. Police reached the spot with the victim and started their inquiry.

