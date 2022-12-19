e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainUjjain: Bike-borne youths snatch woman’s gold chain

Ujjain: Bike-borne youths snatch woman’s gold chain

Two unidentified youths on a bike snatched a gold chain weighing around 12 grams from her neck in front of the Royal Enfield showroom in Ved Nagar and sped away towards Indore Road

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 11:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Sensation prevailed in the Ved Nagar locality here on Monday afternoon when two bike-borne youths snatched a chain from a woman's neck and fled. The thieves have been captured on CCTV. Snehlata (62), wife of Vinod Kumar Jain, resident of Subhash Nagar, was returning from shopping from Freeganj along with daughter-in-law Vibha Jain around 2.45 pm on an Activa., 

Two unidentified youths on a bike snatched a gold chain weighing around 12 grams from her neck in front of the Royal Enfield showroom in Ved Nagar and sped away towards Indore Road. By the time Snehlata Jain could understand anything, the miscreants had gone far away. The pillion rider among the accused was wearing an orange jacket. She immediately informed the family and reached Nanakheda police station to register an FIR. Police reached the spot with the victim and started their inquiry. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Mobiles banned in Mahakal Temple from today in Ujjain
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain: Bike-borne youths snatch woman’s gold chain

Ujjain: Bike-borne youths snatch woman’s gold chain

Madhya Pradesh: Mobiles banned in Mahakal Temple from today in Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh: Mobiles banned in Mahakal Temple from today in Ujjain

Ujjain: Vijayvargiya Vaishy Mahasabha to make Rs 18,000 FD on birth of every girl child

Ujjain: Vijayvargiya Vaishy Mahasabha to make Rs 18,000 FD on birth of every girl child

Ujjain: 15-member executive body of Maharashtra Samaj Ujjayini elected unopposed

Ujjain: 15-member executive body of Maharashtra Samaj Ujjayini elected unopposed

Ujjain: Roman Catholics take out procession ahead of Christmas

Ujjain: Roman Catholics take out procession ahead of Christmas