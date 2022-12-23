e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Training camp in cyber security awareness held

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, December 23, 2022, 01:14 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Science and Technology Department organised a session on cyber security awareness at Administrative Complex Bhawan under which the head of the office and other officers, and employees of the government department working in the district were made aware of the cyber world and information was given about the crimes related to it and the precautions to be taken to avoid these crimes.

During the training, the participants came to know what are Information Technology Act 2000 and Information Technology (Amendment) Act 2008 and how and where to complain about cybercrime. During the session, the queries of the trainees were also resolved.

The training was provided by NIC district informatics officer Dharmendra Jain and senior trainer of e-Daksh Kendra, Ankit Singh Bisen. Currently, prevalent cyber crimes such as malware, debit card cloning, keylogger, ransomware, cyberstalking, picture morphing, profile hacking, online games, fake job call letters and QR code scams were explained by examples of currently occurring incidents.

Information about internet banking, use of cards, UPI, careful use of social media, smart devices, Bluetooth, and WiFi, and creating and regularly changing secure passwords to avoid cyber crimes in offices and homes was explained.

article-image

