Ujjain: Young IAS, IPS & State services officers brainstorm for youth policy

Divisional commissioner lights a lamp to inaugurate a divisional-level workshop

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop of IAS and IPS officers and district-level officers working in the Ujjain division below the age of 35 years was organised, here on Wednesday, for preparing the proposed youth policy of Madhya Pradesh.

In the workshop, IAS and IPS officers and their link officers gave their suggestions in eight groups for preparing the youth policy of MP. The main topics of suggestion were to develop education and skills among the youth, to identify new resources of employment and entrepreneurship for the youth, to work in the field of health, to develop youth leadership among the youth and to do social work and sports for life, focusing on importance, my state, my pride, spreading art, literature, culture, heritage and diversity among youth, creating awareness among youth for environmental protection, developing inclusiveness and equity.

In the workshop organised at the Simhastha Fair office, divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav said that the main objective of the youth policy is to commit the youth to nation-building and enable them to take rational decisions based on facts. Young officers from seven districts will give suggestions and useful suggestions among them will be included in the proposed youth policy of MP. Yadav said that the main objective of the youth policy is also to develop a sense of self-confidence among the youth and make them aware of the economic and financial system. Make them mentally and physically healthy and responsible towards the environment. He said that our youth should be equipped with scientific nature and outlook. Make decisions based on facts and be able to provide leadership in the future.

Divisional commissioner said that the main task of young officers of the Ujjain division will be to create a base for the youth policy. He said it is good that the government intends young officers to contribute to making the youth policy of Madhya Pradesh. This is an opportunity for all the young officers. He said that the officers are in contact with the general public, which is why they know the ground reality. He said that many such things can also come to the fore through the officers, which can prove to be beneficial for the youth in future. He expressed hope that through the youth officers who attended the workshop, useful suggestions would be received from the Ujjain division in formulating youth policy. Commissioner said that the spirit of competition will increase among the youth through the youth policy. New ideas and suggestions given by the officers will help in formulating a good policy.