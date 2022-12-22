Madhya Pradesh: Exotic macaw parrot found abandoned in Indore, shifted to zoo after different people claim to be its owner

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An exotic macaw parrot was found lying abandoned in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city with different people coming forward and claiming to be its owner, a local zoo official said.

The local administration has rescued it and decided to keep the bird in the zoo here till the dispute of its ownership is resolved, the official said on Wednesday.

"It seems the blue and golden colour macaw parrot was kept as a pet by someone in the city and the bird flew away from the person's house," Indore's Kamla Nehru Zoo in-charge Dr Uttam Yadav told reporters.

He said different people have claimed to be the bird's owner.

"When the dispute escalated, the police and the forest department were informed about the macaw parrot. It has been rescued and brought to the zoo. The bird was seen under stress as some people had tried to catch it," the official said.

The bird will be kept in the safe environment of the zoo till it's the real owner is found, Yadav said.

Yadav said exotic parrots cannot be released in the open due to a threat to their life from local animals and birds.

"We will hand over the parrot to the person who presents the bird's valid documents before us," said Yadav.

