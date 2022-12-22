Indore: Celebration on DAVV campus as students return with youth festival trophy

Students of DAVV dance on the beat of drums at RNT Marg campus on returning from Barkatullah University, Bhopal after winning state level Youth Festival on Wednesday | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It was all jubilation at the RNT campus of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Wednesday as a group of students returned from Bhopal after winning state-level youth festival.

While the team members danced on the beats of drums, the university administration organised a felicitation programme to honour the winners.

The DAVV team emerged as the overall champion in the state-level youth festival winning back the trophy it lost last year.

“A total of 11 universities had participated in the festival. DAVV outshone them by winning in 13 out of competitions in 22 categories,” said dean student welfare Dr LK Tripathi.

While the DAVV team bagged the first prize in five competitions, it stood second and third in four competitions each.

The team leader Dr Piyush Kendurkar said that DAVV students defeated the first runner-up by a margin of 10 points.

“There was no match for DAVV team in the festival,” he stated.

During the felicitation programme, registrar Anil Sharma said that the team members have brought laurels to the DAVV and wished them all the best for the zonal and national-level youth festival.

EMRC director Dr Chandan Gupta, deputy registrars Prajwal Khare, Rachna Thakur, assistant registrar DrAnurag Dwivedi, Dr RajshreeBhilware, Dr Sandhya Vajpayee and Dr Shobha Chaturvedi were present at the felicitation ceremony.

VC signals at opening Dept of Performing Arts

Following the demand of Kendurkar for opening Department of Performing Arts on the UTD campus, vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain said that the UGC’s permission for a dual degree course has cleared the way for opening the department. “Earlier, it was not possible as students can pursue only one degree and a degree in performing arts would not be their first choice. But now that UGC has allowed dual degree, so it is possible for students to opt for performing arts courses as well,” she said signalling that the DAVV may open a Department of Performing Arts.

-------------------First prize winners ----------------------

1. Classical Vocal (Solo) --Varsha Bansiwal

2. Mimic -- Harsh Sharma

3. Percussion instrument -- Mohit Shakya

4. Debate (Opposition) -- Harshita Dave

5. Question Forum -- Mahendra Pratap Yadav, Anil Nagar, Sonali Sharma

-----------------Second prize winners -----------------

1. Classical Dance (Solo) -- Pranjali Verulkar

2. Western Singing (Solo) -- Priyanshi Naidu

3. Western Group Singing -- Omkar Bhatt, Khushi Kanungo, Harveer Singh Chawla, Priyanshi Naidu,

Varsha Bansiwal and Aman Singh Bhadoria

4. Group Dance -- SoumyaTiwari, Yashi Srivastava, Akshat Ved, Mehar Pindari, Samiksha Paiwar, MeghaTiwari, Rhythm Tiwari, and Krishna Joshi

--------------Third prize winners ---------

1. Vocal instrument -- Rajarajeshwari Bose

2. Oratory -- Chitra Gandhe

3. Cartooning -- Kanak Panchal

4. Debate (Favour) -- Deveshi Sharma