Indore: DAVV relaxes norms for a dozen students to take MBA exams

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With just 24 hours remaining for the commencement of MBA third semester exams, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) on Tuesday permitted students, who could not fill out their exam form due to varied reasons, to take the exam merely on an email from their respective colleges.

About a dozen students of the MBA third semester got relief during Jansunvai held on Tuesday at the university.

Examination controller SS Thakur, deputy registrar Rachna Thakur and assistant registrar Vishnu Mishra heard the complaints during Jansunvai on Tuesday. Some students doing MBA from private colleges submitted an application seeking permission to submit their examination forms just 24 hours ahead of the commencement of exams.

The students told the officials that initially, their colleges did not approve their examination forms as their scholarships had not been deposited. “Now, we have paid the full fees but don’t have time to go to college and get exam forms approved,” they told the university officials.

The officials said they would allow them to take the exam if their respective colleges gave permission even by e-mail and accepted their examination forms.

