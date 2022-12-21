Indore: Contractual employees go on indefinite strike

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Health services in various government hospitals associated with the district health department were affected on Tuesday, as contractual employees of the department went on an indefinite strike to press their demands.

The employees also staged a protest demonstration against the government on the campus of the chief medical and health officer and submitted a memorandum to the officials. Agitating employees stated that earlier the government had assured them that their demands would be met, but no action has been taken so far. “We supported the pulse polio campaign of the government and delayed our protest for the welfare of patients. Now, our request is falling on deaf ears which has forced us to go on indefinite strike,” president of the Contractual Employees Association Neetu Kelde said.

She added that their demands include an increment in the salary equal to 90 per cent of the regular employees, recruitment of contractual employees on the vacant posts, and their regularisation.

Due to the strike, the work of medicine distribution, dialysis, and the receipt counter was affected in the hospitals, especially at Hukumchand Polyclinic, District Hospital, and PC Sethi Hospital.