Madhya Pradesh: ‘Indore set for giant leap, PBD meet will open many doors’

Dr Billore’s husband Gautam Billore, her daughter Aditi Billore and son Anand Billore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Despite a table spread of yummy dishes like the Swedish ischoklad (ice chocolate), tunnbröd and whole sea bass with rosemary and thyme, Indore’s poha, sev, sabudana khichdi are always missed by Dr Soniya Billore even as she’s been living in Sweden.

Dr Billore is an associate professor at the School of Business and Economics, Linnaeus University, Sweden. She researches on cultural consumption theory and innovative and sustainable cultural consumption practices.

She has done her PhD from the faculty of policy management, Keio University, Tokyo as a Monbukagakusho research fellow granted by the Japan Society for Promotion of Science (JSPS).

She did her MBA from Barkatullah University, Bhopal and MSc in life sciences from DAVV, Indore and completed her BSc (in microbiology) from the Holkar Science College, Indore.

“My father Vijay Chitale was employed in the Indian Postal Services and retired as a principal chief postmaster general. I grew up making rounds of Rajwada and Sarafa and enjoyed my moments at Joshi’s dahi vada, Prashant hotel, Ranade’s Aloo ki Kachori (we knew it as Ranade’s Lal balti dukan), etc. We used to shop at Aada Bazar, MG Road, Paranjape’s store, Kasturi sev stores near Hamilton Road. We would visit Annapurna mandir, Bada Ganpati, Shani mandir and Khajrana,” she said.

“I am so honored to be an Indorian, and happy and grateful to God and feel that I have a janam, janam ka rishta with Indore,” she said.

“My children, though living abroad for so long, are 70 per cent Indori and enjoy sev and poha very much,” she said.

INDORE’S USP

Indore can beat any city thanks to its people and their friendliness, humbleness and hospitality. Anyone who comes here is pleasantly surprised by what the city has to offer in so many ways. For me, the strongest point is its rich cultural heritage and cultural connections which stem from a deep-rooted connection to our past. Indore’s culture is unique because it is very inclusive and has shades of states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Rajasthan which are so uniquely woven into the daily lives of the people.

ON PBD

“The PBD in Indore is a great opportunity for the regional and local ecosystems in terms of getting new connections and enhanced networks with the people from across the world. The PBD will highlight Indore not only as the cleanest city in India for six consecutive times, but will also promote it as a city with unique possibilities. The PBD will not only engage Indians living abroad but also foreigners who will know that there is an India beyond Delhi and Agra and open new doors for new projects, research collaborations, employment opportunities and promote sustainable growth and development in all sectors,” she said.

MESSAGE FOR INDORIS

“We are all excited to do something jointly for Indore and for Madhya Pradesh. I hope we get full support, motivation and encouragement from the local governance and institutions to take our collective efforts forward. I am very proud to be a Non-Resident Indori (NRI).”