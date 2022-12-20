e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Creche at Indore's Police Training College proves helpful for women trainees

Madhya Pradesh: Creche at Indore's Police Training College proves helpful for women trainees

Besides toys and television for entertainment, the facility also has a teacher who can provide pre-school education to the children.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 20, 2022, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The facility of `Paalnaghar' (creche) at the Police Training College here is proving to be very useful for its young women trainees, especially those who are making a new beginning after the husband's death.

The `Kilkari' creche set up at the `Vatsalya' hostel of the college can accommodate 20 children at a time and it is the first of its kind in Madhya Pradesh, said a senior official on Tuesday.

"We noticed that women who have small children also come to our training centre. Due to the lack of childcare facilities, they face a lot of difficulties during training and at times have to even postpone training," Hitika Vasal, Superintendent of Police, Police Training College.

Besides toys and television for entertainment, the facility also has a teacher who can provide pre-school education to the children.

A family member of women trainees can also stay on the creche premises to take care of children, Vasal said.

Priya Yadav (25), a woman trainee, was seven months pregnant when her husband police constable Dilip Yadav died in a road accident in Betul district.

She was appointed as a constable on compassionate grounds and is now undergoing training.

Yadav, a native of Khandwa district, stays on the college premises with her daughter.

"Physical training starts early in the morning and the classes continue till night. But because of this creche, I am getting a lot of help in taking care of my daughter and can attend training in peace," she said.

Inspector Shailja Bhadoria, a staff member, said 200 constables are undergoing training at present, including 118 women.

New recruits are put through nine months of rigorous physical and mental training before field deployment, she added. 

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 35th National Under-9 Open and Girl's Chess Championship going to be held in Indore
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Creche at Indore's Police Training College proves helpful for women trainees

Madhya Pradesh: Creche at Indore's Police Training College proves helpful for women trainees

Madhya Pradesh: 35th National Under-9 Open and Girl's Chess Championship going to be held in Indore

Madhya Pradesh: 35th National Under-9 Open and Girl's Chess Championship going to be held in Indore

'Extreme exercise may increase the risk for sudden cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death', says...

'Extreme exercise may increase the risk for sudden cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death', says...

Madhya Pradesh: Instructions passed to resolve pending MPUDC complaints in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Instructions passed to resolve pending MPUDC complaints in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Civic body staff clashes over trivial issue, case filed in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Civic body staff clashes over trivial issue, case filed in Badnawar