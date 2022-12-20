Madhya Pradesh: Creche at Indore's Police Training College proves helpful for women trainees

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The facility of `Paalnaghar' (creche) at the Police Training College here is proving to be very useful for its young women trainees, especially those who are making a new beginning after the husband's death.

The `Kilkari' creche set up at the `Vatsalya' hostel of the college can accommodate 20 children at a time and it is the first of its kind in Madhya Pradesh, said a senior official on Tuesday.

"We noticed that women who have small children also come to our training centre. Due to the lack of childcare facilities, they face a lot of difficulties during training and at times have to even postpone training," Hitika Vasal, Superintendent of Police, Police Training College.

Besides toys and television for entertainment, the facility also has a teacher who can provide pre-school education to the children.

A family member of women trainees can also stay on the creche premises to take care of children, Vasal said.

Priya Yadav (25), a woman trainee, was seven months pregnant when her husband police constable Dilip Yadav died in a road accident in Betul district.

She was appointed as a constable on compassionate grounds and is now undergoing training.

Yadav, a native of Khandwa district, stays on the college premises with her daughter.

"Physical training starts early in the morning and the classes continue till night. But because of this creche, I am getting a lot of help in taking care of my daughter and can attend training in peace," she said.

Inspector Shailja Bhadoria, a staff member, said 200 constables are undergoing training at present, including 118 women.

New recruits are put through nine months of rigorous physical and mental training before field deployment, she added.