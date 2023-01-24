e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Trader-farmer mandi deadlock resolved 

Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Office-bearers of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh and Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi’s Grain and Oilseed Traders Association in progress under the guidance of collector in Ujjain on Tuesday |
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The deadlock between traders and farmers in the Chimanganj Krishi Upaj Mandi was resolved after the mediation of the collector here on Tuesday. Both parties appeared to have agreed to improve the system of the market. 

Recently, there was a dispute between farmers and traders in Krishi Upaj Mandi regarding the quality of the produce. After the fight, FIR was lodged against both parties leading to a deadlock. On Tuesday, collector Asheesh Singh held a meeting with both parties in which both parties agreed to withdraw the cases lodged against each other. 

It was also agreed that a mechanism to coordinate between farmers and market traders would be evolved. It was agreed to start a system to assess the quality of the crops so that there is no difference in the quality of the produce. Along with this, both parties appeared to have agreed to prevent irregularities in weighing scales.

