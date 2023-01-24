Ujjain: Students from 16 schools participate in KV’s painting contest

School students participate in painting competition organised in Ujjain on Monday. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) on Monday organised a painting competition on the theme of examination mantras given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in ‘Exam Warrior’ in order to reduce exam stress.

Students of classes IX to XII from 16 government and CBSE recognised private schools participated in the competition.

The programme was conducted from 10am to 12 noon during which students showcased their creativity with crayon colors and art paper provided to them for painting. Samridhi from Gyan Sagar Global Academy, Aakriti Mehta from Oxford School, Sanskriti from Stanford International School, Ayushi Patel, Aditi, Shivangi Dumala, Rashi Vaishnavi and Navishi from KV expressed their views and their gratitude towards PM Modi in the discussion based on forth coming ‘Pariksha Pe Chatcha’.

Enthusiasm and excitement among all students was worth watching. Teachers and students from other schools praised the arrangements made by KV. The judges of the event were Dr Yogeshwari Firojia, deputy-director, Kalidas Sanskrit Ademy, Dr Vikrant Shah, assistant professor of Madhav Commerce and Arts College and Shruti Hirve, art teacher from KV.

Principal Mukesh Kumar Meena awarded certificates to Sanskriti Gupta of Stanford International School (first), Mitali Raj of Gyan Sagar Global (second), Krish Chowdhary of Nirmala Convent (third), Bhumika Rathore of KV (fourth) and Kajal Patel of Boson International school (fifth) as the best five entries in the competition Apart from this, participation certificates and Exam Warriors books were also provided to all the participants.

