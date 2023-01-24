Ujjain: 11 mobiles & cash stolen from car of Indore devotees

Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Around 50 metres from Mahakal police station, thieves stole 11 mobiles and cash from a car parked in parking lot. The visitors have lodged a report with the police station.

The incident took place at Maharajwada parking at around 7 am on Monday. Deepak Chauhan of Smriti Nagar in Chhota Bangarda of Indore, along with 11-12 members of the family had come to Ujjain to visit Mahakal in two vehicles. After parking car (MP 42 C 4235) in four-wheeler parking lot they went for darshan. When they returned, the glass of the back seat of the car was broken and seven mobiles kept in it were stolen.

Purses of women and Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 cash were also stolen. Visitors later reached Mahakal police station and lodged a complaint. At present, Mahakal police are searching for the accused.

The incident is indicator of miscreants’ rising morale. Although the temple management committee has provided locker facilities for devotees to keep their mobiles and essential items in the temple premises during the Mahakal Darshan, many people still prefer to leave their belongings in vehicles.

Read Also Ujjain: Two brothers run over by unknown vehicle

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)