Ujjain: Trade unions threaten massive agitation after 23 posts shifted from headquarters

Ujjain: The Railway Employees Joint Struggle Front (REJSF) has strongly opposed divisional railway management’s move to shift as many as 23 posts of mail express guard, senior passenger guard, etc, from Ujjain headquarters to Ratlam and Chhittorgarh.

Terming it as a step towards abolishing the Ujjain running headquarters, REJSF has threatened to launch a massive serial agitation.

A delegation of the REJSF also met Member of Parliament Anil Firojia here on Thursday and sought his intervention into the matter. Its functionaries including Ravindra Upadhyaya (Western Railway Employees Union), Abhilash Nagar (Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh), Kailash Bhawsar (Paschim Railway Karmchari Parishad), Kailash Chandra Verma (OBC Association), Prem Narayan (SC-ST Association), NK Jangid (All India Guards Council) and Mohammed Shoaib (All India Loco Running Staff) jointly stated that recently 10 posts of mail express guard and 11 posts of senior passenger guard have been shifted from Ujjain to Ratlam while 2 posts of senior passenger guard have been shifted to Chhittorgarh.

The trade union leaders alleged that senior divisional running manager Pravin Tiwari has taken the said decision while keeping the divisional railway manager Vineet Gupta into dark. He has also shifted a senior clerk and a junior clerk working under CTCC, Ujjain to CCTC, Indore.

Prior to it, four posts of loco pilot goods and equal number of assistant loco pilot were also shifted from CTCC, Ujjain to CCTC office, Dr Ambedkar Nagar (DADN). Two posts of loco pilot passenger were earlier shifted from CCTC office Ujjain to DADN. They apprised the MP that all such steps have been initiated to shut down the Ujjain running headquarters and degrade the Ujjain railway station.