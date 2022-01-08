e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 08:59 AM IST

Ujjain: Three get 1-year jail after 20 years for selling 'bad' ice-cream

FP News Service
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A court of judicial magistrate first class sentenced three persons with an year of imprisonment for selling non-standard Amul ice-cream after 20 years on Friday. A penalty of Rs 6,000 has also been imposed on them.

Food inspector AB Choudhary had inspected the food store of Rakesh Jain in the industrial area, Agar road on July 21, 2002. He had collected samples of vanilla and strawberry ice-creams for testing. The report received from Bhopal laboratory mentioned adulteration in strawberry flavoured ice-cream.

Gujarat cooperative milk marketing federation depot in-charge SV Dixit, Mother Dairy quality controller Ghanshyam J Soni and federation managing director BM Vyas were held guilty while the distributor Jain was acquitted.

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 08:59 AM IST
