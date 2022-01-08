Bhopal: BJP leaders, workers stage dharna over security breach during PM's Punjab visit

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and workers staged a dharna across the state on Friday to lodge protest over security breach during the Prime Minister Narendra Modiís Punjab visit on Wednesday. They observed silence during the protest, according to the state BJP media in charge Lokendra Parasar.

The leaders alleged there was a conspiracy hatched by the Congress government during the PMís visit which posed a threat to his life.

Parashar said along with the party leaders, social organisations and intellectuals also participated in the dharna and condemned the shameful act done by the Punjab government.

State president of the party and MP Vishnudutt Sharma participated in the ëMaun dharnaí organised in Jhabua. In Bhopal, the state governmentís ministers and the party office-bearers reached the Raj Bhavan after the dharna and submitted a memorandum to the governor.

Talking to the media persons the state BJP president VD Sharma said, ìThe state government is responsible for the security during the President or the Prime Ministerís visit. It is unfortunate that the manner in which the Punjab Government has taken care of the security of the Prime Minister that posed a threat to his life is condemnable.î

Sharma said absence of the chief of state police during the visit of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Punjab and the chief minister not picking up the phone after this incident was not a common incident. ìUnder international conspiracies, the Punjab government conspired against the Prime Minister at the behest of Congress President Sonia Gandhiî, he alleged.

In Bhopal, a 'Maun dharna' was held in front of the Gandhi statue located at the Kushabhau Convention Center premises.

After the dharna, ministers Narottam Mishra, Vishvas Sarang, Jagdish Deora, Kamal Patel and Prabhu Ram Chaudhary, former minister Umashankar Gupta, state BJP vice-president Alok Sharma, Seema Singh, state general secretary Bhagwandas Sabnani, secretary Rajneesh Agarwal, Rahul Kothari, Raghavendra Sharma and others reached Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to the governor demanding action against the Punjab government.

