Bhopal: Retired IPS officer share objectionable post on Muslims in Whatsapp group, DGP removes from group

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A retired IPS officer has been removed from the official WhatsApp group “IPS MP” of Madhya Pradesh IPS association after he shared an objectionable post regarding Muslim community in the group on Friday morning.

As soon as the retired IPS officer, Maithili Sharan Gupta shared the post, the DGP of Madhya Pradesh, Vivek Johri raised an objection and asked him to delete the post from the group.

But Gupta did not remove the post after that the DGP removed him from the official group.

Maithili Sharan Gupta is an IPS officer of 1984 batch and he had retired from the post of Special DG. According to reports, the element of the post was that the Muslims were responsible for the destruction of the country and they were living in the country because of the British.

Gupta, however, says that he is still standing by his point. He has not shared anything wrong or objectionable. He has shared the truth. Along with this, he has also shared a video. After being removed from the group, Gupta said that it did not matter to him.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 12:15 PM IST