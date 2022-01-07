Bhopal: City sees heavy rainfall since night, temperature falls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The city recorded more than half inches of rainfall as it was raining in the city since early hours of Friday.

According to reports, the state capital would continue to see rainfall intermittently for next 48 hours. Besides Bhopal, nine other districts of the state including Indore would witness light rain with lightning for the next 5 to 6 hours. The wind speeds will be up to 30kmph in these areas.

According to the meteorological department, there is a possibility of moderate rain, gusty winds with frequent lightning and poor visibility in Raisen, Sehore, Vidisha and Sagar. Wind speed up to 45kmph in these areas and small sized hail may be witnessed here.

On the other hand Dhar, Barwani, Khargone, Harda, Khandwa, Shajapur, Sidhi, Damoh and Tikamgarh would see drizzle in the area and wind speed up to 20kmph in the areas for the next 5 to 6 hours.

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 10:32 AM IST