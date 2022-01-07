Bhopal: Our priority is to make roads of all cities better, says Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Stressing on quality road construction, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that roads of a city are the mirror image of the state and the government’s priority is to make all city roads better .

Chouhan said that a progressive approach should be adopted for the development of the cities.

Roads in any city should not look bad, it is our first priority that roads of all the cities are better, said Chouhan while reviewing the infrastructure projects of the urban development and housing department here on Thursday.

The chief minister also asked the officials to take feedback from the public regarding Deendayal Rasoi Yojana and also said that Deendayal Antyodaya Samitis can also be pitched in for it.

He asked to prepare a proposal regarding the mobile kitchen scheme.

UAD minister Bhupendra Singh said that Deendayal Rasoi should be run by urban bodies.

Stating that effort should be made to bring the state on number-one position in the next cleanliness survey, Chouhan said that the people and public representatives should be involved in the campaign.

The chief minister also asked the authorities to complete the ongoing sewerage project in the cities situated on the banks of Narmada before the Narmada Jayanti. He said that the conditions of repair of roads which are damaged due to sewerage systems and drinking water lines should be included in the tender itself and also ensure compliance.

He also stressed on making start-up incubation centres operating in cities more useful. Bring out new entrepreneurs through these centres, said Chouhan. It was informed in the meeting that incubation centres are being linked with IITs and IIMs and other important consulting firms.

Set a target to start Metro by Aug 15, 2023

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that a target should be made by August 15, 2023 for the operation of the priority corridor of the Metro Rail Project. It was informed in the meeting that tenders have been issued for the necessary works for the operation of the priority corridor. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that the process of survey of Metro trains should also be done from Indore to Ujjain and Pithampur.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 12:16 AM IST