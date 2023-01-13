Ujjain: Thahaka Sammelan writes new chapter of success

Noted film actor Ashutosh Rana received Thahaka Award during a programme in Ujjain on Wednesday night |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 23rd Antarastriya Thahaka Sammelan has written a new chapter of success. Songs, music, mimicry, poetry, dance and spiritual narratives enthralled the audience. This was the first time that on a chilly night, the audience heard Shiva Vandana and Ram Krishna's episodes. Cabinet minister Mohan Yadav, former cabinet minister Sachin Yadav, Prem Singh Yadav, Rajendra Bharti, Kalavati Yadav, Ravi Rai, Chetan Yadav, Ravi Bhadoria, Manish Sharma and Yogesh Sharma lighted the lamp. The wonderful presentation of brave children in the form of weapons and scriptures enthralled the audience. Under the direction of Rajni Narvariya, the audience was left speechless when the children of Shakti Traditional Folk Art Institute operated swords with both hands.

Praises of Shiva dignifies the stage

Artistes of Nritya Siddha Kathak Academy in association with Ritu Sharma Shukla graced the stage by presenting Shiv Vandana. Popular bhajan singer Sunny Albela and group made the atmosphere devotional by rendering a Mahakal Sarkar song.

Sharp-tongued rants

The talk of film actress Swarna Mudgal and Dr Mahendra Yadav drenched the programme with laughter. During this, Dr Mahendra Yadav spread the colour of poems apart from jokes.

Amazing performance by comedian Jai Vijay Sachan

Everyone was waiting for Jai Vijay Sachan, who made a splash. He did not allow the audience to move from their seats for an hour-and-a-half. Keeping Covid at the centre, Jai Vijay Sachan made a scaffold of laughter and captured the laughter gathering on it. Sachan narrated many interesting stories in the voices of film actors.

Poetry recitation of Ashutosh Rana

Two Filmfare Awardee Ashutosh Rana greeted the audience by bowing his head as soon as he came on the stage. The audience also stood up and honoured their favourite artiste. Rana was overwhelmed by this honour. Seeing the huge crowd, he said, ‘I am happy with your love’. On the special request of collector Asheesh Singh, he gave a different aura to the atmosphere by reciting selected verses of Rashmi Rath, the famous poet and Rajya Sabha member Pandit Ramdhari Singh Dinkar.