Indore: 'MP looking towards new areas to contribute to USD 5 trillion goal' 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Finance minister Jagdish Deora shared information about Madhya Pradesh's preparations to contribute USD 550 billion to take India's economy to five trillion dollars by 2025 as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was talking with investors in a session organised on the topic "Contribution of Madhya Pradesh in India's $5 trillion economy" on the second day of the Global Investors Summit on Thursday.

Deora credited the vision of Modi for a roadmap being preprared by the central government to achieve the goal. He said it is a guiding roadmap for Madhya Pradesh.

“We have got the opportunity to play our part. In addition to important sectors of our economy like agriculture, industry, and small-scale industry, complete preparations have been made for capital investment in new areas of development. Giving more priority to infrastructure construction, the road network is being continuously strengthened with the help of the Central Government. New areas like automobile, textile, garment, semiconductors, new and renewable energy and artificial intelligence are being given attention. The start-up ecosystem of Madhya Pradesh has now expanded. We are about to build a huge network of startups,” said Deora.

The finance minister said that from time to time the central government and eminent economists have appreciated the financial indicators of the state. The state's gross domestic product has also been consistently growing by more than 10% year-on-year. The GDP is estimated to be over Rs 11 lakh crores in the current financial year.

Road map of bio-economy ready

Sachin Chaturvedi, vice chairman of Madhya Pradesh State Policy and Planning Commission said that the share of agriculture in GDP has increased in Madhya Pradesh. The ecosystem will be further expanded. Important efforts are being made at different levels of agriculture and technology. Economic Statistics Commission has been formed to prepare statistical data at the village and district level of the state. There is a lot of scope for bio-economy in Madhya Pradesh and its road map has been prepared.

'Immense possibilities of eco growth in Ayurvedic sector'

Union Minister of State for Steel Faggan Singh Kulaste said that Madhya Pradesh has more forest area. There is a strong possibility of economic growth in the Ayurvedic sector. Praising Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, he said that the scheme of one district one product and providing a market to the producers has helped uplifting the economic condition of the state. He said that there are immense possibilities in the fields of tourism, agriculture and energy. He talked about taking advantage of workers/manpower from rural areas and training them. There is no shortage of logistics. More attention has to be paid on how the products of tribal areas can be used, he concluded.