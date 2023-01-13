Madhya Pradesh: Five G20 meetings to take place in Indore, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As India has taken over the G20 presidency, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia here on Thursday said that seven meetings of G20 will take place in the state.

“Out of those, five meetings will take place in Indore, including one at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV),” he said while addressing a programme “Yuva Samvad” at DAVV auditorium.

Scindia said, “When representatives from all over the world will come here for meetings, the youth will have an opportunity to introduce the city's culture and traditions in front of them.

The programme was organised at DAVV to convey the importance of the G20 presidency to the youth.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav, water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, health minister Prabhuram Chaudhary, DAVV vice chancellor Prof Renu Jain, MP Shankar Lalwani and MLA Akash Vijayvargiya were also present at the function.

Scindia said that India took over the G-20 presidency on December 1.

“The world economy is in a bad shape due to Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war. At such a time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted the G20 presidency because the whole world is looking at India with hope. And they are not wrong if they are attaching their hope to India which during Covid-19 crisis had prepared two vaccines and distributed them all over the world,” he said.

The union minister said that there was a time when India was considered a developing country. “Today, the atmosphere has changed. Now, India is emerging as a leader in the world,” he stated.

Scindia said that India has become the startup capital of the world. “Soon a new scheme will be made for startups,” he said.

“Earlier, we used to think that Bengaluru is a tech hub and startup centre. But now the whole country has become a startup centre,” he said.

MP is future-ready

Talking to reporters, Scindia said that India's opinion and its suggestions are being heard all over the world today. Regarding Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, he said that the event has brought Indore and Madhya Pradesh on the world stage.

“The state has witnessed a turnaround in the last 15 years. The double engine government is ready for the future. MP is future ready. During GIS, many investors have shown a desire to invest on a large scale in the state,” he said.

