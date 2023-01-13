Indore: Four held with 17 stolen tablets 

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Four youths were arrested with 17 stolen tablets in Chandan Nagar area on Thursday. The tablets were stolen from a college in the area on Wednesday.

According to the Chandan Nagar police station staff, the tablets were stolen from Jagadguru Dattatray College on Dhar Road on Wednesday. The police examined the CCTVs and managed to arrest Vikas, Ravindra, Gopi and Bhupendra and recovered 17 stolen tablets from them.

Three held for stealing LED light from green belt

Khajrana police arrested three persons for stealing a LED light from the green belt in the area on Thursday. Lights had been installed at various locations for the beautification of the city for the PBD convention. A complaint was received that the LED lights were stolen from the MR-10 Road. The police started an investigation and received information that some people were seen near Robot Square in a suspicious condition. The police reached there and arrested three persons Fakka, Salman and Rafiq. An LED light was recovered from them.

