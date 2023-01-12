Indore: Charred body of man found under Teen Imli bridge

Picture for representation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Panic gripped the Teen Imli area after the charred body of a man was found under the bridge on Thursday. It is believed that he was killed following an argument with unidentified people. However, the autopsy report is awaited to know the exact reason for his death.

Azad Nagar police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi said that the deceased has been identified as Mohammad Irfan (37), a resident of Azad Nagar area who worked as a painter. Some people found the charred body and they informed the police around 12 pm. The police reached there and found that the lower portion of the body was charred. The remains of a bonfire were also found near the body. He used to consume liquor so it is believed that he received burns due to the bonfire.

The police are also investigating whether it is a murder. The CCTVs of the area are being examined by the police to know the movement of suspects near the spot.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Irfan’s wife was staying separated from him for a few years and since then, he was also living separated from his family members somewhere in the area. His family members could not give more information about him.