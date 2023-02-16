Ujjain: Tension prevails in Kaytha following firing incident

RAJENDRA SINGH |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed in Kaytha circle of Tarana sub-division following the firing incident claiming one and injuring others in village Khatikhedi, here on Wednesday evening. Heavy police force was deployed in the village. Police have arrested five accused. The main accused who opened fire is currently absconding. Videos before and after the incident also went viral. In this, both sides are seen fighting with each other. Some of these people were chasing each other with sticks and in the meantime, a shot rang out and Rajendra Singh fell to the ground.

There was a dispute on Wednesday evening in village Khatikhedi of Kaytha police station area of Ujjain district regarding election enmity and playing DJ. After returning from the police station following a compromise, at around 6 pm, army soldier Tilak son of Babulal Singh shot Rajendra son of Kamal Singh Panwar from the other side who was coming out of the village square. Tilak also fired at Kalu son of Vikram Singh Panwar who went to intervene. Rajendra Singh died at a private hospital in Dewas, while Kalu Singh Panwar was undergoing treatment. There was deep tension in Khatikhedi after the dispute that began with the rivalry in panchayat elections.

Kaytha police station in-charge Leela Solanki has camped in the village. Police have so far taken five people in custody in connection with the shootout. This includes the sarpanch of the village. However, the police have not yet disclosed their identities. The main accused Tilak Singh is absconding. He was posted in the Jammu Division of the Army. A total of nine people have been accused by the police. After post-mortem, the family members who reached the village with the body got angry and reached Kayatha police station with the body. They sat on a dharna demanding demolition of the house of the main accused with immediate effect. The condition of Kalu Singh, who was injured, was reported to be critical.

