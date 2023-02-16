Ujjain: ‘VISITORS TO GET DARSHAN OF BABA MAHAKAL IN ONE HOUR’

Darshan routes for Mahashivratri covered with tents and barricades |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): 8-10 lakh devotees from across the country are expected to visit the city on February 18 to have a glimpse of Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlingam on account of Mahashivratri. Devotees have to travel barefoot for at least two-and-a-half km to reach the temple for darshan. The local administration has claimed that the entire arrangement has been completed and efforts would be made to help devotees have darshan in around an hour.

Collector Kumar Purushottam and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla on Thursday evening briefed media persons on various arrangements made in view of the biggest festival of the year in Mahakaleshwar Temple. They informed that more than 2k policemen including 700 from outside Ujjain district along with senior officials and sufficient number of executive magistrates would be deputed for various arrangements. 100 buses from AICTL, Indore have been engaged to bring visitors coming from Indore, Dewas and Maksi Road to-and-fro, free-of-cost throughout Saturday. There would be different colour coding for each parking lot.

According to senior officials, everybody would have to queue for darshan through Gownd Basti near Narsing Ghat from where they would have to move towards Chardham Mandir, Rudra Sagar, Triveni Museum to enter Shri Mahakal Lok and from there through Mansarovar facility centre. There would be three entry gates to reach the temple and there will be two exit gates. Free-of-cost shoe stand facility will be made available near Bheel Dharmshala. The darshan of the presiding deity will begin from 2.30 am (after Friday midnight). The administration expects that there would be 2.5 km long queues of darshanarthis and they would reach at the temple within 42 minutes after entering the queue.

According to officials, there would be separate entry and exit routes as well as parking arrangements for VVIPS. Likewise, around 800 pandas-pujaris and their families and media persons will be allowed to enter the temple from gate number 13 located in front of Bada Ganesh Mandir. There would be 6 ambulances fully equipped with doctors and paramedical staff. Equal number of fire tenders will also remain present near parking and darshan sites.

Mayor and officials review traffic arrangements on Indore Road |

MAYOR TAKES STOCK OF PARKING ARRANGEMENTS

Free parking of more than 2k vehicles has been arranged for all the devotees coming on the auspicious festival of Mahashivratri, as well as e-rickshaw service will be made available from the parking lot to the temple. The Mayor inspected various parking lots here on Thursday. Parking lots were inspected by Mayor Mukesh Tatwal along with traffic DSP and UMC officials.

NARMADA WATER RELEASED IN KSHIPRA

Narmada water is being released in the Kshipra River for Mahashivratri festival. One MCM of water has been taken from NVDA for this. The water has reached Ramghat. It is moving forward passing through Gaughat. The water is expected to reach Sunehri Ghat by Friday. The contaminated water of Kshipra has been carried forward. The Kshipra River will be full of Narmada water on Mahashivaratri. PHE officials opened the siphons installed at Sunehri Ghat, due to which the stagnant water is moving from Ramghat to Bhukhi Mata. NVDA has been continuously releasing Narmada water in Kshipra since February 12.

CONG ACCUSES ADMIN FOR BEING BIASED

The Mahakal temple is being defamed globally due to the obstinacy of the collector. For the last few days 26 probationary officers were given free darshan. PCC spokesman Vivek Gupta alleged that the Nirmalya Dwar has been handed over to the RSS, unrestricted so that whoever they want can have darshan. Even on Thursday, Bhasma Aarti and Darshan arrangements were being sold for money.

Read Also Ujjain: Cows producing maximum quantity of milk awarded

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)