Ujjain: Cows producing maximum quantity of milk awarded 

The Animal Husbandry and Development Department officials worship cows during the competition in Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Gir cows of Ujjain’s Bakalia village won the competition held to increase the rearing of milch cows of indigenous breeds and advanced breeds. Rajesh Jat’s Gir breed cow secured the first position by giving 16.82 litres of milk. In the Malwi breed, the competition was won by Ghanshyam Prajapat’s cow from Bandarbel, Barnagar. This cow gave 12.88 litres of milk.

The Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department had organised a district-level competition under the ‘Mukhyamantri Pashudhan Vikas Yojana’ to promote animal husbandry. In this, the indigenous breed Malvi and advanced breed Gir cow were included. To participate in the competition, it was mandatory that a native breed cow gives 4 litres of milk and 6 litres by an advanced breed cow. Ten Malvi and 10 advanced breed Gir and Sahiwal cows of the district participated in the competition.

In the contest for Malwi cows the second number was the cow of Bagdiram Dulaji, from Kadai, Barnagar, which gave 8.88 litres of milk while the third number was the cow of Sanjay Singh of Khachrod, which gave 6.47 litres of milk.

In the case of the Gir cow of advanced breed, the cow of Rajesh Jat of Bakaliya of Ujjain secured the first position by giving 16.82 litres of milk. Gir cow of Vikram Singh, a resident of Shankarpur, Ghatia stood second by giving 15.47 litres of milk. The third place went to Sohanlal’s cow of Chirolakala of Barnagar. It gave 13.89 litres of milk. Rs 51,000 first prize, Rs 21,000 second and Rs 11,000 the third prize were given to the winning animal’s owner. The first, second and third-placed cows at the district level will participate in the State-level competition. At the State level, the first prize of Rs 2 lakh, the second prize of Rs 1 lakh and the third prize of Rs 50 thousand will be given to those cows which yield maximum milk a day.

