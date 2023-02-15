Ujjain: Divisional-level workshop on NEP, State Youth Policy held at VU

Guests release a book during the divisional level workshop, in Ujjain on Tuesday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Subject experts shed light on salient features of ‘National Education Policy-2020’ and ‘MP State Youth Policy’ during day-long divisional workshop at Vikram University’s Golden Jubilee Auditorium on Tuesday.

Higher education minister Mohan Yadav Yadav was the chief guest of the opening programme. He said that the government was making efforts to improve quality of education. “We should not be limited to teaching the syllabus. Through such workshops, there should be a detailed discussion on education policy and youth policy with the participation of everyone,” he said. Banaras and Ujjain have been the centres of ancient education. While referring to ancient education, he gave the example of education imparted during the Mahabharata period and said that “we also have to emphasise our basic duties,” he added.

College students from various colleges present in the workshop asked questions about the New Education Policy 2020 and Youth Policy, which were resolved by the minister.

At the conclusion of the one-day workshop, MP Anil Firojia said that everything has been taken care of in the new education policy. He said that along with practical knowledge, moral knowledge too was necessary. Everything has been included in the new education policy. The sages of our country have seen religion as well as spirituality linked to science.

Before the conclusion of the workshop, vice-chancellor of Maharshi Panini Sanskrit and Vedic University Prof CJ Vijay Kumar Menon also gave a speech. Through his lecture on National Education Policy and Youth Policy, Dr Dhirendra Shukla threw light on various aspects of the concept and implementation of National Education Policy. In this way, in relation to the new education policy, Dr Diva Mishra, Bhopal, made a power-point presentation to attendees regarding digital awareness and online courses. Dr SK Dubey, Bhopal, threw light on evaluation and assessment.

In the programme, the guests released book ‘Prayojanamulak Hindi Karyalayi Prayog, Bhartiya Samvidhan, Bhartiya Sangeet Ka Itihas, Anuprayukt Vanaspati Vigyan, Jeevanakaal Vikaas, Nayi Shiksha Nayi Udaan. In the concluding programme, the guests honoured talented students of the division. They honoured Abhijeet Deora and Rahul Gujrati for participating in the Republic Day Parade, Nitin Deora for Defence Ministry Award, Kundan Singh Kachhawa and Sanjana Prajapati for receiving medals in Malkhamb in Khelo India. The programme was conducted by Dr Shashiprabha Jain and Dr Prashant Puranik, registrar of Vikram University, proposed the vote of thanks.

