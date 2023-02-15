Ujjain: On Valentine’s Day two parties clash over fake love affair

The scattered materials at Tower Chowk located khichdi centre, in Ujjain on Tuesday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): While Valentine’s Day was celebrated across the country with fun on Tuesday, in Ujjain two parties clashed over false allegation of love affair at Tower Chowk. Both parties later reached the Madhav Nagar police station and registered a case.

Deepak aka Laddoo of Urdupura operates a handcart by the name of Saawariya Khichdi Centre at Tower Chowk. One Amrita Yadav came to Ujjain from Indore’s Pardesipura with her brother Rohit and started arguing with the khichdi centre operator. The woman alleged that a few days ago, Deepak’s second wife Shruti Chaturvedi created a ruckus over her alleged affair with him. She claimed that Shruti even assaulted her.

Irked over the incident, the woman from Indore reached Tower Chowk and started protesting against the khichdi centre operator. Soon the argument turned into a physical fight and rods were also used in the attack. Some people were injured in this fight.

People present on the scene said that the girl and her brother became angry when the khichdi centre operator refused to listen to them and started vandalising the cart.

Policemen later took the woman and her brother along with khichdi centre operator to the police station where an offence was registered against the khichdi centre operator Laddoo under sections 294, 323 and 506 of the IPC. TI Manish Lodha said the accused would be booked under Section 171 of Cr PC as well.

