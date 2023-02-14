e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Live-in partners hospitalised after feud

Neha Jain, a resident of Panwasa area of Maksi Road, has been in a live-in relationship with Ganesh Goyal of Panwasa for two years.

Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 12:05 AM IST
Representative Image | Pixabay
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A girl involved in a live-in relationship was dragged into an auto-rickshaw by her lover and then tried to poison her by giving a poisonous substance. During this, the auto-rickshaw overturned and both were injured. Both have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The girl has accused her lover of feeding poisonous substances.

Neha Jain, a resident of Panwasa area of Maksi Road, has been in a live-in relationship with Ganesh Goyal of Panwasa for two years. She works at a petrol pump. When quarrels began between the two, Neha started living with her mother. Ganesh objected to it and on Sunday he reached the petrol pump by auto to pick up Neha.

When Neha refused to go, Ganesh forcibly made her sit in the auto-rickshaw and started thrashing her. According to Neha, during this time Ganesh tried to poison her. Meanwhile, due to the ongoing dispute between the two, the auto-rickshaw became unbalanced and overturned. Both were injured in the process. They were admitted to the hospital for treatment. In the district hospital, Neha said that she had lived with Ganesh for two years.

